Birmingham council president seeks street safety improvements where 8-year-old was killed
Birmingham City Council President Johnathan Austin is asking city staff to take action to improve the safety of the Gate City community where an 8-year-old boy was killed Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle. "It is an unfortunate tragedy, but I know residents have complained about speeds on the roadway and the city hasn't done anything," Austin said.
