Birmingham attorney Jay Mitchell running for Alabama Supreme Court
The race will be Mitchell's first run for public office. His announcement comes one year to the day before the 2018 primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC