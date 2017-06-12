Birmingham airport CEO's private gym ...

Birmingham airport CEO's private gym doesn't break the law, commission rules

3 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The head of the Birmingham Airport Authority didn't break the law when he had a workout room and shower built outside his office, the airport board said in a statement today. A complaint made against Al Denson, president and CEO of the airport authority, last year was dismissed by the Ethics Commission in April, Michael H. Bell, chairman of the Birmingham Airport Authority Board said in a statement.

