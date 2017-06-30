Alabama's Largest Mansion Just Sold f...

Alabama's Largest Mansion Just Sold for $4.8 Million

Alabama's largest mansion has sold for a cool $4.8 million, AL.com reports . At approximately 55,000 square feet, the 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom estate at 7 Montagel Way in Shoal Creek is the 28th largest home in America .

