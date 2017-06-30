Alabama's Largest Mansion Just Sold for $4.8 Million
Alabama's largest mansion has sold for a cool $4.8 million, AL.com reports . At approximately 55,000 square feet, the 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom estate at 7 Montagel Way in Shoal Creek is the 28th largest home in America .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|8 hr
|MinghAn drop off
|1
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Thu
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC