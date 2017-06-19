Alabama's iconic Dale's steak sauce: ...

Alabama's iconic Dale's steak sauce: A well-seasoned history

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

We hope you're following along as AL.com's resident carnivores Jared Boyd and Haley Lawrence traverse the state in search of Alabama's Best Steakhouse. Until then, though, we thought we'd hit the rewind button and go back in time to share the history behind perhaps Alabama's most legendary steak sauce, Dale's Seasoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Thu NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Thu NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC