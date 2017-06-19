Alabama's iconic Dale's steak sauce: A well-seasoned history
We hope you're following along as AL.com's resident carnivores Jared Boyd and Haley Lawrence traverse the state in search of Alabama's Best Steakhouse. Until then, though, we thought we'd hit the rewind button and go back in time to share the history behind perhaps Alabama's most legendary steak sauce, Dale's Seasoning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC