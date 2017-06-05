Alabama Theatre's 2017 summer film series: 18 movies, including Christmas in July

The Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham kicks off its 2017 Summer Film Series this weekend with the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "Psycho" on Friday, June 9, and the MGM classic "The Wizard of Oz" on Sunday, June 11. Over the next nine weeks, the nearly 90-year-old Showplace of the South will screen 18 movies, including old favorites such as "Singin' in the Rain" and "Gone with the Wind" and blockbusters such as "Independence Day" and "Ghostbusters." Also, this year, the Alabama will have a "Christmas in July" weekend with holiday favorites "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "White Christmas" and "Elf."

