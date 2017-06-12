Alabama South Heads to Logan Martin
The Alabama South Division of the Ram Truck Open Series will host the fourth event of the 2017 season June 24, 2017, on Logan Martin in Pell City, AL. The competitors will launch at Lakeside Park, located at 2801 Stemley Bridge Road, Pell City, AL.
