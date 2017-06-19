Alabama Rapper Bam Bam Carter Found Dead In Trunk Of Burning Car
A body discovered in the trunk of a burning car in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this month has now been identified as local rapper Bam Bam Carter, according to AL.com . The body of the rapper, real name Paul Matthew Carter, was found on June 8, but it wasn't until this week that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office was able to confirm the identity.
