Additional funding for Birmingham libraries, education, roads sought during budget hearing
The Birmingham City Council held a public hearing on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 on the proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year. Several agency heads and residents asked for increases for libraries, education, roads and fighting blight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Tue
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|The Cult
|23
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC