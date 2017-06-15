Absentee ballots for U.S. Senate race available by June 21
Absentee ballots for Alabama's Aug. 15 special primary for the U.S. Senate should be available for voters next week. John Bennett, spokesman for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, said all 67 counties have received the absentee ballots for the special primary.
