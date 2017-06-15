Absentee ballots for U.S. Senate race...

Absentee ballots for U.S. Senate race available by June 21

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Absentee ballots for Alabama's Aug. 15 special primary for the U.S. Senate should be available for voters next week. John Bennett, spokesman for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, said all 67 counties have received the absentee ballots for the special primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
Men May '17 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May '17 The Cult 23
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC