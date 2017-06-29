ABC 33/40 anchor Dave Baird to retire...

ABC 33/40 anchor Dave Baird to retire in September

ABC 33/40 News anchor Dave Baird will be retiring after more than 50 years of broadcasting, the news station announced on Thursday afternoon. Baird started his career at a radio station in Jasper when he was just 15 years old.

