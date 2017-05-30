A hole lot of fun at York Art Gallery

A hole lot of fun at York Art Gallery

SEVEN holes, a golf putting club, a red ball and a beermat for an official scorecard make up a new sporting attraction at York Art Gallery from tomorrow. Welcome to New York artist Doug Fishbone's Leisure Land Golf, "the best mini golf course in York", where crazy golf, art installations and political comment combine in the gardens behind the gallery.

