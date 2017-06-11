85-Year-Old Competes Nationally in Horseshoes
That's three points in a horseshoe match, and there's nothing like it, says Covington, an 85-year-old competitive horseshoe pitcher from Clinton. "It's just something about when you sling that thing and it goes around and you get a ringer," she says.
