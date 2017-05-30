2 men, 88 and 58, killed in boat crash in western Jefferson County
Two men were killed in what is believed to be a head-on collision near the Warrior River in west Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office today identified the victims as Anthony Leon Burts, 58, and Charles Anthony Krauth, 88. The boat crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Thursday near Clevenger's Marina on Valley Creek near the Warrior River's Bankhead Lake, said Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC