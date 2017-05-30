2 men, 88 and 58, killed in boat cras...

2 men, 88 and 58, killed in boat crash in western Jefferson County

6 hrs ago

Two men were killed in what is believed to be a head-on collision near the Warrior River in west Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office today identified the victims as Anthony Leon Burts, 58, and Charles Anthony Krauth, 88. The boat crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Thursday near Clevenger's Marina on Valley Creek near the Warrior River's Bankhead Lake, said Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

