What might Briarwood's history hint about its police force motives?
By Michael Harriot, a staff writer for The Root and host of The Black One podcast. He is a celebrated spoken word poet and is on twitter @michaelharriot While advocates of civil liberties from around the country decry one of the state's most powerful politician's effort to push through a bill that would give a lily-white suburban church its own police force, many are unaware of the church's long history of troubling race relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC