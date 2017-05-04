Violent crime dropped during Birmingham police's Operation Eagle
The department launched the 30-day police saturation, an effort to reduce crime in the city's hot spots on April 3. Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards said violent crime, including homicides, robberies, felony assaults, sex crimes and shootings, dropped by 21 percent during the operation.
