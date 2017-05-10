Video shows brazen Birmingham shootin...

Video shows brazen Birmingham shooting; 20-year-old felon jailed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Birmingham is under arrest after police say surveillance video showed him shooting another man at a southwest Birmingham convenience store. Brandon Torrey, 20, is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building and being a felon in possession of a firearm, said Birmingham police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Men Tue Mysterminds 1
the music thread (Apr '12) May 7 Musikologist 22
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC