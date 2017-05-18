U.S. Marshals searching for wanted man in southwest Birmingham
A search is underway in southwest Birmingham after a man wanted on felony warrants fled from U.S. Marshals searching for him. Brandon Reshoyd Campbell, 25, was arrested last year on charges of attempted murder, violation of a domestic violence protection order, and burglary.
