U.S. Marshals capture suspect accused of impersonating police to steal from elderly woman

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A man sought on allegations that he pretended to be a police officer to gain entry into the home of an elderly Decatur woman was captured on Wednesday in Jefferson County. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Amil Mustafa Williams about 9 a.m. in Center Point, said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge.

