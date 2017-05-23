Trump nominates Birmingham attorney to serve as HUD general counsel
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday his intent to nominate a Birmingham attorney to be general counsel at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. J. Paul Compton is a partner with the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, where he serves as the chairman of the finance committee.
