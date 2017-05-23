Trio indicted in strangulation death of 67-year-old man at Birmingham hotel

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Shannon Hester, Bartholemew Williams and Natasha Kendrick in the Dec. 1, 2016 slaying of Woody Dewey Woodard of Oneonta. ( Three people have been indicted on capital murder charges in the December 2016 strangulation death of a 67-year-old man at a Birmingham hotel.

