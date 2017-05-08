The Birmingham channel: Homework on film

A look at Birmingham in videos, including eight short films from students in the UAB Media Studies program ... The Birmingham Islamic community aims to build bridges across religious and cultural lines at a time of great political polarization. Science education in Alabama high schools depends on resources that face major funding threats from the state at a time when nationally science itself has become a source of controversy.

