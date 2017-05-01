Terrible crime or horrible accident? Man dies after found barely conscious on Midfield road
A 36-year-old man died Saturday, more than two weeks after he was found injured, barely conscious and wearing only one shoe on the side of a Midfield roadway. Now police and family members are trying to figure out what happened to Joshua Glen Matusek, and determine whether he was the victim of a terrible crime or an unfortunate accident.
