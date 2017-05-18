Tennessee Brew Works expands craft beer offerings to North Alabama
The brewer of Southern Wit, 1927 IPA, Tripel Star, Country Roots, Basil Ryeman, Walk the Lime, Extra Easy Ale, Cutaway Rye IPA and other products began distributing its beer this week in Huntsville through AlaBev Distributing Co. of Birmingham.
