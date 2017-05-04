Ten South SDD members headed to Natio...

Ten South SDD members headed to Nationals

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Harlingen High School South Speech, Drama, and Debate team took Sweepstakes at the Gulf Coast NSDA National qualifier in Corpus Christi on April 28-29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Thousands 21,003
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Apr '17 C-town plug 4
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC