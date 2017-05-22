Teen who kidnapped infant niece charged by Birmingham police
Alexis Breeding, 14, went to her sister's home and took 4-month-old Ja'Kayla, about 3 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017. Alexis Breeding, 14, was charged Monday with interfering with custody for entering her sister's home at 2439 Ninth Court South and taking 4-month-old Ja'Kayla at 3 a.m. According to police, Breeding ran away from DHR's custody and was not supposed to be at the sister's home.
