Teen found shot to death in Birmingham apartment ID'd; blue Camaro missing

Authorities have now released the name of a young Birmingham found shot to death Tuesday in the bedroom of his apartment. East Precinct officers were called to Murray's home at The Oaks at Springville apartments on Earline Circle about 9:50 a.m. after his girlfriend reported finding him unresponsive in a back bedroom.

