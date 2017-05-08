Teen found shot to death in Birmingham apartment ID'd; blue Camaro missing
Authorities have now released the name of a young Birmingham found shot to death Tuesday in the bedroom of his apartment. East Precinct officers were called to Murray's home at The Oaks at Springville apartments on Earline Circle about 9:50 a.m. after his girlfriend reported finding him unresponsive in a back bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|trumpz4ever
|21,016
|Men
|6 hr
|Mysterminds
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC