Swift Industrial Power hires new team member
Swift Industrial Power has announced the addition of Chad Beavis to the team in its Birmingham and north Alabama regions. Beavis has been hired as a customer service representative for the region, and will work closely with customers to make certain they are provided optimal solutions to meet their everyday power needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC