Suspect in shooting of Center Point store clerk during holdup now behind bars
A Birmingham man is in jail and charged with last month's shooting of a convenience store clerk in Center Point. Monterius Derae King, 29, was booked in to the Jefferson County Jail at 12:38 a.m. Sunday.
