Strong winds in central Alabama cause downed trees, traffic delays

9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Strong winds in central Alabama overnight caused several trees to fall, some blocking busy roadways or taking down power lines. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, wind gusts of over 35 miles per hour will be possible throughout the day Thursday.

