St. Vincent's Medical Center to get new leader
Vicki Briggs , the hospital's chief operating officer, has been appointed its president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. She will replace Vincent Caponi , who announced his intention to retire effective June 30. Caponi has been president and CEO of St. Vincent's for less than a year, having been named to the position in July 2016 following the departure of Dr. Stuart Marcus , who served in that post from 2012 to 2014. "I would like to thank the extraordinary group of medical professionals, staff, and Connecticut residents who made me feel at home during my tenure at St. Vincent's and will no doubt continue to inspire me in my future endeavors," said Caponi.
