Southern food writer John T. Edge comes to Birmingham for book signings
John T. Edge is the author of the book "The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South." Southern food writer and historian John T. Edge will be in Birmingham this Saturday for two events celebrating the release of his new book, "The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South."
