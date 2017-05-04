Shelby County woman charged with trafficking meth
A Shelby County woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of traveling through multiple jurisdictions to purchase and distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Erica Danielle Garner, 31, of Wilsonville, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
