Sewell calls for special prosecutor after Comey firing
Alabama's Democratic Congresswoman said President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey should raise concerns among all Americans. "For any American concerned about the integrity of our democracy, President Trump's decision to fire the man leading an investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia should set off an alarm," said Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham.
