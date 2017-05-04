Several Alabama cities have their col...

Several Alabama cities have their coldest May 5 on record

13 hrs ago

The numbers are in -- almost -- and today has been cool enough to score a spot in the record books for several Alabama cities. High temperatures in many areas didn't get out of the 50s, breaking records for the coolest highs, according to the National Weather Service.

