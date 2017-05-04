Senate approves redistricting plan; b...

Senate approves redistricting plan; black Democrats object

The Alabama Senate on Thursday approved new legislative districts, overruling black Democrats who objected to GOP control of the state's largest county, which is home of the majority-black city of Birmingham. Federal judges ordered Alabama to redraw legislative districts before the 2018 elections after ruling legislators improperly made race a predominant factor when drawing lines.

