Segregated neighborhoods may influenc...

Segregated neighborhoods may influence blood pressure

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

African-Americans who move from segregated neighborhoods to more racially diverse communities might experience improvements in their blood pressure, a U.S. study suggests. When researchers looked at the "top number" known as systolic blood pressure - the pressure blood exerts against artery walls when the heart beats - they found moving away from segregated neighborhoods mattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Toms river nj 21,028
the music thread (Apr '12) Sun The Cult 23
Men May 9 Mysterminds 1
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC