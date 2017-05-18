Preserving a Birmingham hot dog tradi...

Preserving a Birmingham hot dog tradition at Gus's downtown

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Soon, the 77-year-old Nasiakos will move back to Chicago to rejoin his brothers and sister, and to brace for those long, brutal Windy City winters he escaped when he came to Birmingham 22 years ago. Lee Pantazis -- a stocky, bearded young man who has been eating at Gus's since he was too little to see over the counter -- bought the business from Nasiakos, and he promises not to tinker too much with tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Adam 21,032
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC