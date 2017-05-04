Paula Barnes Retiring From County Sch...

Paula Barnes Retiring From County Schools

Paula Barnes, who will be 67 in October, is retiring from her position as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Student Services. She's been with Rutherford County Schools for 38 years and has spent more than 42 years in education.

