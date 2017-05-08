Paine Elementary student awarded at Birmingham-area art show
Cayden Hawthorne, a third grade student from Paine Elementary won an honorable mention award in his age group at the 21st annual dreamArchitecture Art Contest held its awards ceremony Thursday, May 4th at the SawWorks Studio at ArchitectureWorks. More than 30 winning students were awarded prizes for their creativity and imagination for this year's theme, "Draw your Dream Space Station."
