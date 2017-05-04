'Our hearts hurt:' Fairfield Fire Chi...

'Our hearts hurt:' Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton remembered as man of valor

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Alabama Live

A few tears and many laughs were shared Saturday afternoon as family, friends and community members celebrated the life of Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton. Sutton, 53, who served in the Fairfield Fire Department for nearly 24 years, was killed in a horrific April 30 crash on Interstate 59 in Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr mexico 21,006
the music thread (Apr '12) 3 hr Musikologist 22
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr 10 Dam The Puritans 1
Gov Bentley Apr 10 Boycott United Ai... 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC