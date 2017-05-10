One day, two music fests: Saturday se...

One day, two music fests: Saturday sees outdoor music festivals in Anniston, Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the Knox Outdoors music festival, said that the Knox Concert Series board is aiming at drawing a younger audience with this first outdoor festival. The board formed a committee of young professionals, and the idea for the outdoor event was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Apr '12) 13 hr The Cult 23
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr NLDM 21,025
Men May 9 Mysterminds 1
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at May 14 at 2:25PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,018,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC