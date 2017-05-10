One day, two music fests: Saturday sees outdoor music festivals in Anniston, Jacksonville
Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for the Knox Outdoors music festival, said that the Knox Concert Series board is aiming at drawing a younger audience with this first outdoor festival. The board formed a committee of young professionals, and the idea for the outdoor event was born.
