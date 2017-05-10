Oliver Robinson, under investigation by two agencies, speaks out

Former Alabama Rep. Oliver Robinson, who is under investigation by both state and federal agencies and was the subject of an in-depth story by AL.com this week, responded to questions Thursday to Birmingham's public radio station WBHM. He acknowledged the investigation, and confirmed, as AL.com reported, that it involved his relationship with the powerful law firm Balch & Bingham and efforts to encourage residents in poor areas of North Birmingham and Tarrant to resist federal officials seeking to clean up the sites by naming them to the Superfund's National Priorities List.

