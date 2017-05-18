National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Cut to ...

National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

12 hrs ago

According to Zacks, "National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers.

