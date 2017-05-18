Mspark Wins Top-10 Finalist Award in 2017 "Best Places to Work in Birmingham" Contest

Mspark , a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, recently announced that it has received a Top-10 Finalist Award in the 2017 "Best Places to Work in Birmingham" Contest sponsored by the . The annual contest recognizes employers in the Birmingham, Ala., area that have gone "above and beyond" to create outstanding workplace environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.