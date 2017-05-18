Mspark Wins Top-10 Finalist Award in 2017 "Best Places to Work in Birmingham" Contest
Mspark , a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, recently announced that it has received a Top-10 Finalist Award in the 2017 "Best Places to Work in Birmingham" Contest sponsored by the . The annual contest recognizes employers in the Birmingham, Ala., area that have gone "above and beyond" to create outstanding workplace environments.
