Mountain Brook hospital administrator...

Mountain Brook hospital administrator, 61, charged with child porn possession

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators took Marc Elliot Sussman, a Cooper Green Mercy Hospital administrator, into custody at his home. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 9:17 a.m. According to jail records, Sussman is charged with six counts of possession of obscene material involving a victim under the age of 17. Efforts to reach ALEA officials for additional comments on the allegations and arrest weren't immediately successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Men Tue Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC