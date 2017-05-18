Mountain Brook hospital administrator, 61, charged with child porn possession
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators took Marc Elliot Sussman, a Cooper Green Mercy Hospital administrator, into custody at his home. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 9:17 a.m. According to jail records, Sussman is charged with six counts of possession of obscene material involving a victim under the age of 17. Efforts to reach ALEA officials for additional comments on the allegations and arrest weren't immediately successful.
