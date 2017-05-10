Men picked up missing girl on road ne...

Men picked up missing girl on road near Red Mountain Park, used Facebook to contact her...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A 9-year-old girl who went missing in Birmingham's Red Mountain Park last night was picked up by two men after she was found walking on a road near the park. According to Birmingham police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Apr '12) 14 hr The Cult 23
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr NLDM 21,025
Men May 9 Mysterminds 1
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at May 14 at 2:25PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC