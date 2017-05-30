Memorial Day 2017: Will it rain on yo...

Memorial Day 2017: Will it rain on your holiday?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Alabama Live

The best day of the whole weekend will actually come on Friday, when sunshine is expected to be widespread and temperatures in the 80s to low 90s statewide. Rain chances will climb as the weekend progresses, with the highest chances coming on Sunday -- and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) Wed Couple4Fun27 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC