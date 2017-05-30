Memorial Day 2017: Will it rain on your holiday?
The best day of the whole weekend will actually come on Friday, when sunshine is expected to be widespread and temperatures in the 80s to low 90s statewide. Rain chances will climb as the weekend progresses, with the highest chances coming on Sunday -- and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
