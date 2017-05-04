Many eye care providers may not catch...

Many eye care providers may not catch macular degeneration

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Primary care optometrists and ophthalmologists may sometimes fail to detect age-related macular degeneration, the most common cause of vision impairment in the elderly, a recent U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on a total of 1,288 eyes from 644 older adults who got what's known as a dilated eye exam, when clinicians widen the pupils with eye drops to let in more light and get a better look at the retina in back of the eyeball.

