Man shot to death in southwest Birmingham is city's 40th homicide of 2017

A man was shot to death at a Boise Avenue home in southwest Birmingham on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. outside of the house at 3425 Boise Ave., according to Birmingham police Sgt.

